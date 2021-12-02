HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 3,437 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
