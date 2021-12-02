HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 3,437 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

