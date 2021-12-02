Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUT traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,208. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

