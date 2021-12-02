Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,275.53 or 0.99388742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.34 or 0.07907470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.08 or 0.99753533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

