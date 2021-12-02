HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 13.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 150.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 150,820 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

