Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $417.62 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

