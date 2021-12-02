Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.56.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.