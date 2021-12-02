Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 2,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

