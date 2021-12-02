Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $23,956.80 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Ryan L. Langdon purchased 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $23,956.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HZN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 17,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

