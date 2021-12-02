Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.