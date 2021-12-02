HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $38.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.