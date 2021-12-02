Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

