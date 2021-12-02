HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLTRF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$12.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

