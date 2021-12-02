Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.90. 30,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,201,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

