Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 482,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

