Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 482,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
