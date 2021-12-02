Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.96

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

HKMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

