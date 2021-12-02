Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.