Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 656,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154,679. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

