Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report sales of $65.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.07 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 821.10 and a beta of 1.55.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

