Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.