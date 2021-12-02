Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.