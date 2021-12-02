Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.