Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 5545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

