HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.