Head-To-Head Survey: Kubient (KBNT) vs. The Competition

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kubient to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -3.39 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.75

Kubient’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s peers have a beta of -12.13, meaning that their average share price is 1,313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kubient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Kubient beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

