Head-To-Head Contrast: Spectral Medical (EDTXF) vs. Its Peers

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS: EDTXF) is one of 194 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spectral Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -920.56% -107.91% Spectral Medical Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

This table compares Spectral Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million -$6.79 million -4.53 Spectral Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.71

Spectral Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectral Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical Competitors 1005 4148 7552 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Spectral Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectral Medical competitors beat Spectral Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

