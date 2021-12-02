Head to Head Contrast: MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF) and Its Competitors

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS: MKGAF) is one of 896 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 14.10% 19.55% 8.41% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors -4,181.66% -128.70% -13.41%

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion $2.27 billion 33.30 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.51

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors 5239 19206 41397 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility. The Life Science sector provides scientists with laboratory materials, technologies, and services. The Performance Materials sector offers specialty chemicals and materials for demanding applications. The firm offers pharma and biopharma manufacturing, pharmaceutical research, pharma quality control, and government and academic research services. The company was founded by Friedrich Jacob Merck in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.