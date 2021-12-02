Head to Head Comparison: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rightscorp and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 17.77% 16.98% 9.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.54 $557.05 million $3.64 29.97

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rightscorp and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $128.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

