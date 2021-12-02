Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Update

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 881,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hayward stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 811,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

