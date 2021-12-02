Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.76 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

