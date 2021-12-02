Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €157.20 ($178.64).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($267.73). The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

