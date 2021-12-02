Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.