Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €173.36 Average PT from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.36 ($197.00).

Several research firms have recently commented on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €151.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.