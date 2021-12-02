Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,238. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

