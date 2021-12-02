H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

