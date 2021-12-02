Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.30. Guild shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $876.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

