Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.27). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 18,039 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.93.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($108,742.36).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.