Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

