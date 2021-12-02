Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 38.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

