Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

