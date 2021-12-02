Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

