Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50.

