Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Zoetis by 19.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

