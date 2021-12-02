Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Great Ajax worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $203,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $315,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

