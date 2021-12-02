Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

