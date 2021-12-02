Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Short Interest Down 44.4% in November

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

GFOR stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

