Gradient Investments LLC Sells 460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

