Gradient Investments LLC Sells 170,067 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,067 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,622,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

