Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 526.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

