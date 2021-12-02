Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

