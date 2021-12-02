Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

NYSE CB opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.