Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 540,650 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04.

